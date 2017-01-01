Dawn of a challenging New Year

LIKE other countries, our nation also marked the advent of New

Year with dazzling display of fireworks and colourful ceremo

nies in different towns and cities. Though every year special arrangements are made to commemorate the dawn of New Year but this time around the occasion was special due to improved law & order situation and successes the country has achieved over the last one year in different fields especially against the terrorists.

Though the year 2016 saw some very horrific attacks especially in Quetta but compared with the situation in previous years when blasts had become a routine matter, there is no doubt that situation today stands far better improved with greater sense of security amongst the masses. Newly appointed DG, ISPR, Major Gen Asif Ghafoor very aptly and rightly posted on his twitter account successes achieved by armed forces against internal and external enemies as well as their development in different spheres. Credit for this undoubtedly goes both to the civil and military leadership for taking security related matters head on without making any compromise and we have no hesitation in saying the country in fact is on the right track to achieve complete peace and security. Regardless of what the critics say about the National Action Plan, we believe it has achieved major successes but at the same time points which so far have been neglected such as State control over seminaries need to be implemented with the cooperation of provinces. Whilst the networks of terrorists stand dismantled, the govt must launch de-radicalisation programmes in order to permanently eradicate extremism from the society. With the entire nation standing united, we pray that New Year brings complete peace to the country that will definitely also open new avenues of prosperity for the nation.

