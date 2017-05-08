Dawn Leaks: Civil-military relations

Rizwan Ghani

A lot has been written about the legality, ethics and politics of the leak, tweet and scapegoats. But what needs to be understood is that without upholding trichotomy of power in our constitution the civil military and for that matter civil judiciary relations will never improve. The very constitution that puts civil government in power also empowers the other two equally with judiciary being superior in the trichotomy of power due to its right of judicial review. But the civil government is not accepting that they are equal stakeholders in the governance.

There is a reason for that. The civil government(s) want absolute powers. They don’t want to be held accountable to constitutional checks and balances while in power. In democracy, they come to power under the constitution but they want to rule like dictators with absolute powers. Our current government is no different. It wants to rule in the name of the constitution but it doesn’t want to be held accountable to it. Let us take the example of the Supreme Court Panama case judgment. The government is in no mood to implement the judgment in letter and in spirit. The usual delaying tactics are already in play. It is widely believed that government is buying time to make use of different options such as early elections, bring in-house change or become political martyr in the general election.

The Panama case should be settled as per the law. Under the logic of check and balance, the lawmakers have the power to legislate. Judiciary to give judgments and exercise the right of judicial review to keep a check on the government legislation that is held to have been passed illegally. If government continues to dilly dally on the judgment, the military should make sure that the judgment is implemented. The registration of Memogate case was correct. It was the constitutional, democratic and moral responsibility of military to bring the culprits to book even if they were office holders. If public doesn’t have immunity from the rule of law how their representatives have it. The office holders including the president and the PM or for that matter the judges cannot be above the law because they are first the citizens of the state then they are office holders or the professionals.

Armed forces are ruled by military law. They have to be treated as per their law. Even then if they commit capital crimes they are finally dealt with as per the civil rule. The corruption and other related crimes are managed as per the service rules which are derived from the ESTA code. Corruption cannot be eliminated without having one yardstick. There is a lot of criticism on lack of action on corruption in armed forces. Then so is the case with government. They have created anti-corruption institutions which fail to act against rulers. The fact remains that we have judicial system with same laws to fight against corruption provided the government, military and judiciary are ready to uphold rule of law. All other steps are but window dressing.

Like the British rule, our politicians want to gag military also. Pakistan is an independent state. Our military is not imperial army that will only act on the orders of its monarch. We are parliamentary democracy in which it is an equal stakeholder in the trichotomy of power. It is entrusted to protect judiciary which is dependent on military for the implementation of its judgments against a sitting PM with all the resources under his control. Similarly, our intellectuals and legal experts are of the view that judiciary should not interfere in government affairs. It is right of politicians to run the country. Again it is an imperial mind set and a political ploy to block judiciary from discharging its duty in terms of upholding country’s constitution, rule of law, and interest of the public and the nation.

Like the British Raj, our politicians want to silent our judiciary. But under our constitution, it is legal and moral duty of judiciary to keep a strong check on the government on daily basis. It explains logic behind suo moto notice and other similar powers given to the judiciary so that government is held accountable regularly. Judicial activism is just another political tactic from colonial rule to pressurize the judiciary from doing its job in a parliamentary democracy. Our 1973 original constitution was unique in the world. Where it had parallels with other parliamentary form of constitutions including the UK, it also had its distinct features envisaging military and judiciary as equals of civil government: 33.3 percent stake each for all the three stakeholders. This makes our constitution different and better from other democracies.

Finally, first we were colonised then dictators were used to rule us. Now constitutional changes including 18th amendment are being used to control us remotely. The judiciary and the military should select their own chiefs under trichotomy of power. The constitutional freedom of media should be protected and setups like PEMRA should be scrapped. The restoration of the original 1973 constitution is needed to have effective checks and balances in our constitutional, democratic and national interests. It will help to ensure healthy civil military (and judiciary) relations in a functional democracy.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

Email:sadcat44@hotmail.com