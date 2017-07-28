Dawlance unveils new LVS Plus, ProActive Inverter Series

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dawlance has unveiled its LVS Plus refrigerators and proActive inverter air conditioner series, which aim to cut down on energy usage for a better, more prosperous Pakistan. In recent times, Dawlance has prioritized provision of relief to consumers battling rising energy costs, especially during sweltering summers by introducing home appliances, which conserve energy, reduce electricity bills and work on low and fluctuating voltages.

In case of the proActive inverter air conditioners series, the electricity cost-savings can accumulate to PKR 26,000 per annum, while the LVS Plus refrigerators can reduce electricity bills by 23% and give superior performance on low voltages.

Dawlance’s Head of Marketing, Hasan Jamil, explaining the brand’s intent behind the launch of the two products, said, “The frequent power breakdowns have burdened Pakistan’s economy while rising costs are a cause of concern in every household. Being a responsible Pakistani brand, we wanted to be part of the solution.”