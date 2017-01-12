Dawlance inks MoU with MCB Bank

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading home appliance manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding with MCB Bank Ltd, which will allow the Bank’s credit card consumers to avail all high-end Dawlance products at zero mark-up on 12-month and 18-month installments plans respectively. The promotion is applicable on selected Dawlance refrigerators, washing machines, deep freezers, split air conditioners and microwave ovens.

Salih Arslantas, Country Manager Dawlance, commented on this alliance, “This will further strengthen our consumer base and coalition with Pakistan’s leading private bank sector. It is a great move which won’t just benefit the two organizations, but will also benefit both our consumers a great deal.”

“The rapid burgeoning e-commerce industry of Pakistan has made life more convenient for people here”, he added saying that the zero mark-up offered by MCB Bank Ltd on different installment plans will significantly benefit end consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Afzal – Group Head Consumer Banking from MCB Bank Ltd said that the partnership would assist in enhancing the accessibility of the Bank’s financial services and would be equally beneficial for its consumer base, which will be able to purchase Dawlance’s quality home appliances at discounted prices.