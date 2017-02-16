Dawlance goes digital with launch of new applications

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dawlance has announced two Android based applications meant to make consumers’ life easier. ‘Dawlance Care’ is an application, which acts as a bridge for the consumers and local home appliances giant whereas it also benefits the dealers by helping them to develop better understanding. ‘Dawlance Kitchen’ is a step by step voice navigated microwave cooking guide.

“We have found that one common misconception around home cooking is that it takes a lot of time; and as a result many households are consuming frozen food or opting for take-outs,” said Hasan Jamil, GM Marketing – Dawlance. “To educate our consumers about the collection of meaningful, innovative kitchen appliances from Dawlance, we came up with the Dawlance Care application. And with the introduction of our Dawlance Kitchen application, we are looking to help families maintain a healthy diet, while spending quality time together at home.”

He further added, “With smartphone usage increasing day by day.