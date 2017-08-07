Daudpota library

Shams-ul-Ulema Daudpota is the largest public library in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, it lacks basic facilities to provide conducive environment to readers due to mismanagement by the concerned authorities.

The library faces problems like lack of tables and chairs, more lighting is available in passage ways inside the premises of library than the study rooms where only one or two energy savers and fans turn on during unscheduled load-shedding hours, most of the students freely speak but nobody stops them, newspapers section and Lincoln’s corner hall are closed much earlier than their normal timings. I request the concerned authorities to resolve the basic problems of library like furniture problems, more electricity availability in study section than corridors and restrictions be imposed on non-serious students who create hurdle in the study of other students.

ARSALAN ALI

Hyderabad

