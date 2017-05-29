Data expo closes in SW China

Guiyang

An expo on big data concluded Sunday in southwest China’s Guizhou province, with more than 16.7 billion yuan (2.4 billion US dollars) worth of contracts signed. During the 2017 China International Big Data Expo that opened on May 25 in Guiyang city, capital of Guizhou, 119 projects were signed, according to a press conference. In addition, 77 forums were held, with topics ranging from digital economy and data sharing to artificial intelligence, according to Xu Qin, vice mayor ofGuiyang. A total of 316 exhibitors, including 51 international companies, displayedtheir latest technology and high-tech products in an area covering about 60,000square meters. The event, with the theme of “Digital Economy Drives New Growth,” attracted more than 50,000 visitors.—Xinhua