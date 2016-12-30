Data Centre at LRMIS

Ahsan Javed

Burewala

Punjab, as we all know, is known for its agriculture. For centuries, here land records used to be maintained manually on papers through an intricate system involving several tiers of administration. Consequently, the land record services became a formidable entity rather than a service. Keeping this in mind, the Government of Punjab felt the need of modernizing the existing system of land records management making it more efficient and responsive through digitization. Land Records Management & Information System (LRMIS) is a revolutionary project to digitize the paper-based land records and to create an automated system of management of land records in the province. With the introduction of LRMIS, a reliable, efficient and transparent system for maintaining the land records and providing access to these records has been ensured.

Since sanctity of data is as important a matter as land records management, therefore, the Government recently inaugurated state-of-the-art “Data Centre” of LRMIS. The move calls for applause as it will help strengthen the facilitation of services through un-interrupted service delivery, enhanced centralized control over entire data and last but not the least data security to mitigate vulnerability. The computerization of land records has certainly brought greater transparency to land records management and improved the quality of services being provided to the public. It is hoped that LRMIS contribution in the empowerment of individuals and stabilizing community would rise with each passing day.