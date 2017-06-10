Dasti shifted to jail on judicial remand

Multan

MNA Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti was shifted to new central jail Multan after being arrested by Muzaffargarh police on allegations of forced release of water from a canal on 28th May, police and jail officials said. Jamshed Dasti was shifted to Multan jail on Friday, an official of new central jail Multan said.

The MNA was produced before the duty magistrate Naeem Bakhsh after his arrest and the magistrate ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

It may be noted that the MNA had forcibly opened gates of Dinga canal in Muzaffargarh and released water on May 28. An FIR was got registered against him with Qureshi police station, district Muzaffargarh, under sections 149, 148, 353, 186, 438 PPC.—APP