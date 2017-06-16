Dasti granted bail in murder case

Muzaffargarh

A court granted after-arrest bail to Chairman Awami Raaj Party and MNA Jamshed Dasti in a murder case, here on Thursday. Additional Sessions Judge Muzaffargarh Rashid Anjum approved the bail. The court ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000. Jamshed Dasti was nominated as a co-accused in 2015 murder case, registered with the City Police Station Muzaffargarh. Dasti has been balied out in three different cases from different courts so far. Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court DG Khan Judge Shakir Hassan rejected the plea of police seeking further physical remand of Jamshed Dasti.—APP