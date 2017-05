Muzaffargarh

Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshaid Ahmed Dasti on Monday forcibly released water into Danga canal from Headworks Kalo. According to official sources, provincial minister for irrigation Amanatullah Khan took notice of the opening of canal forcibly and ordered action against MNA for violation of law.

However, local sources informed that MNA tried his best to get water released into Danga canal for three days but he failed to convince authorities concerned.—APP