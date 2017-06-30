Dasti complains of torture, forced starvation

Our Correspondent

Muzaffargarh

Parliamentarian Jamshed Dasti, who was arrested earlier this month, has complained of severe torture and starvation inside the prison, asking the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of his ordeal. In a video which went viral on social media on Thursday, Dasti pleaded for help through the grilled windows of a prison vehicle.

The chairman of the Pakistan Awami Raj party, was arrested for allegedly instigating people to open the sluice gate at Kalu headworks channel to release water in Dinga minor (Muzaffargarh canal).

Irrigation officials had warned the MNA against opening the gate that had been closed for many months due to litigation.