Dasti bail application deferred till June 23

Muzaffargarh

An anti-terrorism court on Monday deferred bail application of MNA Jamshaid Dasti till June 23. Chief of Awami Raaj Party and MNA Jamshaid Khan Dasti was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court Dera Ghazi Khan amid tight security arrangements.Dasti was shifted to Central Jail DG Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamshaid Dasti had forcibly opened a canal few days back, in district Muzaffargarh. Dasti production before the ATC prompted labourers to come out on roads in his support in far off Ghotki city of Sindh. Ghotki is hundreds of miles away from Dera Ghazi Khan. The laborers staged a sit-in outside the Press Club in Ghotki and demanded Dasti should be released. The protesting labourers said that labourers all across Sindh will come out on roads in protest if Dasti is not released.—INP