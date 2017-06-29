Dasti appeals CJP to take notice of police torture on him

SARGODHA: Awami Raj Party MNA Jamshed Ahmed Dasti, who is in police custody for last three weeks, claims that he is being tortured and starved by police in Multan Central Jail.

In his brief media talk during court appearance on Thursday, Dasti accused that he had been severely beaten by police and deprived of food for many days, adding that rats and scorpions were released into his jail cell to ‘torture’ him.

Dasti, while speaking to reporters from grilled windows of a prison van, broke down and pleaded for help. He appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of police ‘torture’ on him.

Dasti, a lawmaker from Punjab’s Muzaffargarh area, was arrested for lifting illegal blockage of an irrigation canal in his area. He was then sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Police said he was responsible for instigating people to open the sluice gate at Kalu headworks channel.

On the other hand, Dasti is of the view that he released water to facilitate farmers who had been complaining for water shortage.

His case is being heard in a local antiterrorism court.