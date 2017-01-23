Dastgir to apprise EU officials on growing economic potential of Pakistan

Commerce Minister in Brussels

Islamabad

The Federal Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan has left for official visit to Brussels .

He will hold meetings with senior officials of European Commission and members of European Parliament and will chair conference of trade officers based in Pakistan missions in Europe besides meeting with Pakistani community in Belgium, said a press release

The Minister will also address a briefing seminar entitled “Pakistan’s Changing Reality: An Opportunity for Peace and Development” organized by a prestigious think tank, the European Institute of Asian Studies.

During his meetings, the Minister will apprise the concerned officials of the EU Commission and the European parliamentarians of the growing economic potential of Pakistan in the awake of improved law and order situation and institutional reforms carried out by the government of Pakistan. He will also share improvements achieved in conditions of production sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been ranked 52nd, ahead from India (60th), among 79 developing economies in the Inclusive Development Index (IDI), according to report of World Economic Forum’s ‘Inclusive Growth and Development Report 2017’, released in Davos on 16th January this year.

Pakistan’s ranking in terms of Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2016-17 has also witnessed improvement by four notches as it stood at the 122nd position in 2016-17 against the 126th position previous year 2015-16 out of the total 138 countries.

According to Asian Development Outlook 2016 Report, growth forecast for Pakistan has been raised to 5.2 % for 2017 as in 2016 Pakistan’s GDP growth was 4.7% and was higher than the target of 4.5 %. Government’s macroeconomic and structural reform and improved security are counted among major factors for outpacing earlier growth forecast. Inflation and the current account deficit were lower than expected, while foreign exchange reserves strengthened and the budget deficit shrank.

Pakistan’s trade with European Union has acquired significance after the grant of GSP+ status to Pakistan.—Agencies