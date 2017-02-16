Dastgir, Saad discuss matters of Afghan transit trade

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir called on Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at PR Headquarters, here on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest including Afghan transit trade and trade activities on Quetta-Zahedan route. The commerce minister stressed the Pakistan Railways role in trade with Afghanistan and Iran, adding that trade had been increased with Iran after banking agreements.

He said that the railways was safe and economical means of transportation. Saad Rafique assured the commerce minister of a proactive role in Afghan transit trade, adding that the railways had access up to Port Qasim and therefore it would not miss any opportunity of business with the neighboring countries. Saad said that the PR revenue was expected to increase up to Rs 40 billion from Rs 18 billion soon.