Dasht beset with problems

Dasht is a well known place of Kech district but it is beset with a host of issues. All of the existing roads are broken which leads to a lot of accidents taking place on a daily basis. Furthermore, it takes the people more than two hours to reach Dasht from the Turbat city, although the distance is too short.

There is not any emergency hospital in the area just putting the life of the people in danger in case of an emergency. As mentioned in the beginning that Dasht is best with many problems but the above two (roads/hospitals) are the main issues which need the authorities’ attention on a priority basis.

MEHER-UN-NISA ASHRAF

Turbat, Balochistan

