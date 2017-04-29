Darson, Butsch join hands for supply of rubber parts to Europe

Berlin

Darson Industries Pvt Ltd Wazirabad, manufacturer of automotive rubber hose pipes and rubber moulded parts signed a collaboration agreement with Butsch GmBH Germany for sales of automotive rubber products to vehicle manufacturing industry in Germany and other European Countries. Thomas Butsch, CEO of Butsch GmBH, a leading company in Europe which had 12 million Euro Turnover in 2015-16 and Abdul Hamid, CEO Darson Industries signed the document at Pakistan Pavilion in Hannover Messe 2017 organized by Engineering Development Board (EDB) in collaboration with commercial office, Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin. Under the agreement, Darson will be the manufacturing hub while Messrs Butsch will act as holding, distribution and customer services representative in Germany. The Darson and Butsch synergy will provide Darson with in roads to the European Auto makers.—Agencies