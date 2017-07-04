Dar’s eloquent defence of PM

After his appearance before the JIT on Monday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar raised some of the very pertinent questions and points about the way the investigation process is being carried out and the treatment meted out to the Prime Minister of the country and his family. He legitimately asked why Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose name is nowhere in the Panama Papers, is being made accountable while those whose names have been disclosed in Panama Papers are doing politics and hatching conspiracies against the sitting Government.

The Prime Minister himself had emphatically stated after appearance before the JIT that he faces no corruption charge and that the on-going investigation relates to the family business and this point was further hammered by the Finance Minister, who confidently declared that he responded to all queries by the JIT. The previous PPP government was tainted with corruption charges but it is rightly claimed by PML(N) leaders that their government worked with utmost transparency and nobody can bring forth any irregularity and corruption of even a single penny. Other points raised by Senator Dar also merit consideration not only by the Supreme Court and JIT but the entire nation. His complaint about different yardsticks for the JIT formed to probe allegations against Arsalan Chaudhary and the current JIT has considerable weight. There are also concerns being expressed by legal and political circles that the scope of the inquiry has unnecessarily been enhanced to include the entire Sharif family and its relatives and the questions that do not form part of the original probe. Again, his plea that the daughter of the Prime Minister should have been spared by the JIT also needs to be considered by all concerned. Ishaq Dar being financial expert of international repute eloquently defended not only himself but also the Prime Minister and this has crystallized many things for the nation to ponder over.

