Darren Sammy may be approached for World XI captaincy in Pakistan

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

West Indies’ Darren Sammy is emerged as a strong candidate to lead the World XI to play against Pakistan in Pakistan next month, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Pakistan, the ICC has “almost cleared” the three T-20 matches either in Lahore or both in Lahore and Karachi. Now only the security clearance from the FICA (world body overseeing the players’ interest) is awaited.

“Sammy has won the World T-20 tournament twice and is a strong contender for the captaincy”, one of the sources said.

Secondly, Sammy has been a captain of the Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwe player, who also coached England will be the manager / coach of the visiting team, it is also learnt here.

“Flower may be asked to liaise with the BCCI to send Kohlis to Pakistan”.

The Indian cricket board will need government permission and it is to be seen how they would react to the Shashank Manohar-led ICC request.