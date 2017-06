Paris

Argentina’s Renzo Olivo was just a game away from knocking French number one and 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out of Roland Garros on Tuesday before the match was halted for bad light. World number 91 Olivo was leading the two-time semi-finalist 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 5-4 when play was halted on Philippe Chatrier court at 2155 local time (1955 GMT). Olivo was broken as he served for the match in the gathering gloom. —AFP