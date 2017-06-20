Darjeeling protesters draw inspiration from Kashmiris

West Bengal

Inspired by Kashmiri and Palestinian protesters, people in Darjeeling area of West Bengal have started demanding statehood, media reports said. On Saturday only, at least 30 police personnel were injured in the clashes, the reports added. Protesters demanding statehood in Darjeeling area of West Bengal are drawing inspiration from Kashmiri and Palestinian protesters.

“We have reasons to draw inspiration from the youth of Kashmir. On YouTube, one can see even girls throwing stones at the police and security forces in Kashmir,” a protester Pritam Lama, who stays near Bijanbari, about 30 km from Darjeeling was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.—KMS