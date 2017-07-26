Daring feats of Kashmiris

Views from Srinagar

Javaid Trali

WHEN Kashmir’s unarguably daring politician Abdul Gani Lone was assassinated 15 years ago, widespread condemnation followed the massive grief and shock. Not too long after, it became known that a gunman was involved in this murder. And when the accused was killed by forces, he was interred in the same “Mazar-e-Shuhda” at Eid Gah in Srinagar where Lone was. And perhaps, with same reverence as Lone was! Hurriyat, who had mourned Lone’s death with shrieks and sobs, paid “rich and glowing” tributes to their colleague’s apparent assassin. This is how their incongruity in their thoughts and actions can be described. Their politics, if that can be termed as politics, is a cycle of déjà vu.

The attack on the pilgrims adds to another gory chapter to the battered history of Jammu and Kashmir. It was not only an assault on our guests but on the tolerant Kashmir society. To remain relevant, these regressive elements are always in search of soft civilian targets to inflict hurt and force a disproportionate reaction from individuals in the state. It is a win-win situation for them to throw the valley into chaos. This is sad and what is even more unfortunate is the legitimacy they get from certain quarters, for their abominable actions. The savages inflicted irreparable damage to the basic tenets of religion and humanity.

But Kashmiriyat became a misnomer of sorts more than a decade ago when the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits occurred, and whatever little remains continue to die with each new innocent killing. The ideology of hate, divisiveness and bigotry, which is propagated and enforced through Pakistan’s gun, has made the Kashmir’s ethos and plurality its first target. Mutual respect in political and religious thoughts was ingrained in a Kashmiri society but today we have reached a stage where we brush aside the crimes committed in the name of an intangible “movement”. A section of the society, who are a vocal minority and force into silence a silent majority, justify these atrocities by resorting to `whataboutery’, if not outright sophistry and shameless manipulation.

What people of Kashmir exhibited at the time of this tragedy, throws a challenge for people of the country. If Kashmiris stood up and gave their opinion so loud and clear, people of the country should also stand up and show that they care. For the political leadership of the country, political maturity and foresightedness demand they acknowledge this and listen to the people of Kashmir. Moreover, without mincing words, may I say that there are incidents happening in the country which no less fatal than the ones who attacked the Amarnath pilgrims. Attacks on people, motivated by frenzied communal elements, have same message and impact everywhere- be it Kashmir or Kanyakumari. People of India should be unambiguous in their reactions to this madness, the way Kashmiris are!

Back home, no doubt that protesting against the forces whose ideology and actions are atrocious is not easy here and mere condemnations won’t work; people have to rise against this macabre menace of terror and violence, more forcefully, before it devours everybody around. We can’t keep glorifying the gun on one hand, and denounce it on the other as per convenience. A clear line has to be drawn and we have to understand that by being apologists of terror we are not serving the cause of Kashmir. Let there be equal criticism and accountability of the Pakistani gun and bullet.

Let’s be honest to ourselves and dispassionately analyse whether violence has served us any purpose. What did Kashmir achieve by romanticism of the gun as a means to “aazadi”, except the unprecedented loss of lives and destruction? When our young men again take up the same means why we can’t be honest and tell them that this is path to destruction.

Those espousing the cause of “freedom” are legitimising the mobs on the streets without knowing it may devour them too in the near future. Attack on the Amarnath pilgrims is not the doing of the actual perpetrators alone, those who romanticise the gun, pat our young boys who wield gun rather than pen and book, while themselves pursuit their white colour careers are equally responsible. What makes for emotional pieces in the press makes for emotional scenes around the corpse of a young Kashmiri whose life was wasted.

With reference to Amarnath incident, while Kashmiris have rejected religious bigotry and denounced religious violence, people of the country should also reject and repulse violence committed in the name of religion. And the political leadership, particularly those at the helm, should acknowledge this brave and bold message from Kashmir by taping the trend of religious violence happening sporadically in the country.

This is the message, the lesson we learnt from the tragedy of the Amarnath pilgrim attack. Having suffered immensely over the last three decades, who better than a Kashmiri will understand the pain of such tragedies?

—Courtesy: GK

[The author is State Secretory Youth Peoples’ Democratic Party Srinagar]