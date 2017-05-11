Daraz.pk teams up with Pakistan’s leading NGOs for Aasan Zakat Campaign

ISLAMABAD: In partnership with Chhipa Welfare Association, Saylani Welfare, Engro Foundation, Aman Foundation and Special Olympics Pakistan, Daraz.pk has launched its Aasan Zakat campaign enabling customers to donate online and make the most of the blessed month.

Customers can now purchase their desired number of hampers from a choice of three, comprising essential Ramadan ration starting from Rs 999 onwards, and have Daraz deliver them to any of the 5 NGO partners of their choice.

Zain Suharwardy, Managing Daraz at Daraz, while commenting on the initiative stated, “Giving back to the community is part of Daraz’s abiding mission: not only does Daraz connect consumers and merchants, it also connects people’s compassion with those in direst need. In the run-up to Ramadan, Daraz Aasan Zakat is committed to streamlining the charitable process of alms-giving and alms-receiving.”

“Aasan Zakat goes beyond charity; it’s about connecting donors and benefactors with the support of Pakistan’s biggest E-commerce portal. What unites this dynamic cluster of non-profits and Daraz is our shared stewardship of people’s trust; we are all trusted stakeholders in our respective spheres of influence. By activating this trust, we can collectively deliver social uplift to those who need it most,” he said.

While commenting on the initiative Muhammad Ghazzal Director and Chief Operating Officer, Saylani Welfare said, “Aasan Zakat is a great campaign by Daraz and it will help ease the burden of society’s unprivileged. Moreover this blessing will continue through Ramadan and beyond.”

Asif Khan, Chief Admin at Chhipa Welfare Association said, “It’s a good initiative and we’re eager to work together to ensure it benefits as many people as possible. It is great that Daraz cares about both deen and dunya.”

Sajida Bandukwala Chief of Staff and GM Marcomms at Aman Foundation, commented on partnering with Daraz, “We are quite excited about Aasan Zakat. Aman has been involved in the social uplift and welfare of urban communities for quite some time. Together, while harnessing Daraz’s impressive reach in the digital world, we look forward to helping Aman’s beneficiaries through this opportune partnership.”

Aman-ul-Haque, Head of ENGRO Foundation, added, “This is a fantastic initiative to be able to aggregate charitable funding online towards needy causes and to the under-privileged in society. I hope that, in partnership with Daraz, we can scale up this effort in the future.”

Daniyal Alvi, Manager, Operations and Organizational Development and Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson at Special Olympics Pakistan, shared their thoughts on the partnership, saying they welcomed ‘any form of outreach that empowers the neglected and under-privileged members of society and were grateful to Daraz for this opportunity.’ Lakhani re-affirmed that SOP would ‘ensure that the donations are provided to the most deserving of families.’

The campaign will continue till the end of Ramadan and Daraz is determined to leverage its online reach and mass-audience to best provide for the under-served.