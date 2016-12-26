Dar, WB chief discuss IWT issues

Islamabad

The World Bank (WB) President, Jim Yong Kim Monday made a telephonic call to the Finance Minster, Senator Ishaq Dar and discussed his December 23, letter on Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

In his letter, the Finance Minister had asked the World Bank to fulfill its obligations under the Indus Water Treaty.

The minister had written the letter to WB President, asking the institution to execute its obligation under Indus Waters Treaty under which no party can pause the performance of its role.

The letter was written in response to the WB to “pause” the process of empanelment of the Court of Arbitration.

The World Bank Group had announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

The decision halted the appointment of a neutral expert, as requested by India, and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration, as requested by Pakistan, to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus rivers system.

In his letter dated December 23, written to respond WB head’s letter of December 12 to him, the finance minister emphasized that this decision of the World Bank would seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the Indus Waters Treaty (1960). —NNI