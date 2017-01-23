Dar wants innovative ways to explore financing infrastructure development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday directed the ministry to explore new and innovative ways of financing infrastructure development.

He also directed the Finance Ministry to consult various stakeholders and finalize the broad contours of infrastructure financing policy, which should form the basis for infrastructure financing in the future.

The Minister directed while chairing a meeting to review the financing of infrastructure projects in the country here on Sunday.

Finance Secretary briefed the Minister on the status of financing of major infrastructure projects in the country.

He presented various measures and options for financing of various projects in the pipeline.

The Minister stated that while the government has substantially increased financing for infrastructure development, yet the physical infrastructure would continue to require further improvement for which greater resources would be required.

The Minister stressed on the need for efficient utilization of resources and stated that timely completion of development projects was imperative to get maximum benefit from them.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Special Finance Secretary and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.