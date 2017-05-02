Dar wants first phase-like spirit, dedication in census’ second phase

Minister reviews progress of population, housing counts

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, on Monday He Chaired a high level meeting to review progress of population and housing census with particular focus on second phase of the census process Senior officials of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Finance Division attended Chief Statistician gave the meeting a detailed update on the progress of ongoing census He said 2nd phase of census which started on 25th April was going on smoothly.

He said Public support and participation of people was overwhelming for the census activities Finance Minister highly appreciated PBS team, census workers, security personnel for their good spirit, hard work and dedication in carrying out the process of census “The good spirit and dedication demonstrated in first phase should also be kept up in the second phase: said Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was informed on Thursday that the second phase of the population and housing census was progressing smoothly and Rs18.5 billion allocated for the exercise has already been released.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ chief statistician apprised the meeting that the second phase of the census, which commenced on April 25, would cover 88 districts and continue till May 24. In the second phase, Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would also be covered.

The second phase, he said, was progressing smoothly and in accordance with the schedule. The chief statistician said that all filled-in census documents in respect of 63 districts covered in the first phase of the census had been safely received by the PBS. The finance minister said he was pleased to note that a team of international observers had expressed satisfaction over the ongoing exercise and its credibility and transparency.

He thanked provincial chief secretaries, armed forces and members of the law enforcement agencies for their support in the successful completion of the first phase of the census. He also lauded the hard work undertaken by the PBS and the census staff for smooth conduct of all census-related activities.—INP