Dar urges Saudi investors to avail of investment opportunities

Muhammad Arsahd

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday urged Saudi investors to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan, including in the petrochemical industry, offered under the liberal investment regime of the present government. The minister was talking to the Saudi ambassador-designate to Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy who called him here. Dar welcomed Commodore Al-Malkiy on his nomination as the new Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, and wished him success in his new role. Both the dignitaries discussed the current status of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement issued here by the Finance Ministry. The finance minister appreciated the continued support of the Saudi government for projects aimed at economic development in Pakistan and also highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, during which the latter expressed the hope that the current impasse in the Gulf will be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah. The finance minister had accompanied the prime minister during the said visit, the statement added. The Saudi ambassador said he would be keen on promoting greater presence of Saudi investors and companies in Pakistan with a view to further bolster the current level of bilateral economic cooperation. At the end of the meeting, the finance minister and the Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations.