Dar urges SAARC countries to promote trade

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says international institutions have expressed complete confidence on Pakistan’s economic statistics.

Addressing a conference organized under the auspices of South Asian Federation of Accountants in Islamabad on Saturday, he said SAARC counties should promote trade and links with each other.

He said there is no cut in development budget of the country and the journey of prosperity will continue. Ishaq Dar said 260 percent increase has been made in development budget.

Ishaq Dar said we inherited a poor state of economy with the growth rate of meager 3 percent in 2013. However, due to economic vision of Prime Minister and effective economic policies the situation of economy has highly improved.

Finance Minister said government has signed agreements with international institution to help stop tax evasion, and as a result tax income will exceed 3500 billion rupees this year.

He said government is spending additional one hundred billion rupees to improve law and order.

Finance Minister said we will welcome suggestion of forum in the field of social development. He said becoming a member of multinational convention will promote transparency in administrative matters.—NNI