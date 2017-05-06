Dar urges SAARC countries to expedite trade liberalization

Observer Report

Yokohama

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasized the need for expediting the process of trade liberalization in South Asian region. He said this while participating in the 11th informal meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers on the sidelines of the ADB conference at Yokohama, Japan on Friday.

He said regular meetings of economic leaders would help enhance economic cooperation among member states. The Minister said that cooperation in member states will help in promotion of trade and improving quality of life of our people who accounted for 1/5th of the world’s population.

He emphasized that intra regional trade is far below its potential and Dar also highlighted the positive economic indicators including growth in GDP and substantial decrease in fiscal deficit. He said that due to economic stability Pakistan is said to be all set to join G-20 in 2030.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also met with a German delegation, headed by Parliamentary State Secretary Mr. Hans-Joachim Fuchtel and appreciated Germany’s continuing cooperation with Pakistan dating back to 1961 encompassing energy, health, education, governance, sustainable development and micro finance sectors. The Finance Minister stated that Germany is Pakistan’s largest trading partner within the EU. Fuchtel expressed hope that mutual cooperation between the two countries would further enhance. He also invited Pakistan to join Asia Pacific Climate Fund along with offer of assistance in climate risk insurance to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister later met with the delegation of OPEC Fund for International Development headed by Ms. Cordero and acknowledged OFID’s role as a reliable development partner. The Finance Minister apprised the delegation about economic reforms and their overall effect on the economic stability and progress. The Finance Minister mentioned the establishment of Pakistan Development Fund and Pakistan Infrastructure Bank. The delegation acknowledged the tremendous economic revival in Pakistan and hoped that bilateral engagement would enhance.

The Finance Minister also had a meeting with the CEO of Open Government Partnership, Mr. Sanjay Pardhan, and apprised him about the practical steps taken by the Government to ensure transparency in national budget preparation, government procurement and service delivery.

The Finance Minister referred to the open and transparent procurement adopted for LNG projects which saved around $ 900 million and appreciated by all concerned to the extent that it is being taken up as a case study.

He added that several steps had been taken to facilitate establishing and operating businesses in Pakistan which have been appreciated by private sector and have been reflected in improvement of score in Ease of Doing Business Index of World Bank. Government acknowledged the importance of private sector in its contribution towards economic growth and hence substantial consultation is held with it during preparation of the budget.

The Minister reaffirmed that all these steps contributed towards Open Government and ensure information sharing and transparency. The CEO of the Open Government Partnership acknowledged the steps already taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure transparency in public procurement and urged that further engagement and assistance would add positively to the future economic endeavors in the country.