Dar for uninterrupted power supply at Sehar, Iftar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Thursday, urged concerned ministries to provide relief to the general public by ensuring maximum provision of electricity during the holy month of Ramzan, especially at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

Chairing a meeting he urged the relevant officials to ensure completion of the ongoing power projects according to the given timelines. He observed that the government is focused on resolving the issue of energy as a top priority.

He said that additional electricity would be added to the national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing projects, which would help improve the energy situation and reduce load-shedding.

Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Water & Power apprised the meeting of the demand and supply situation of electricity in the country. He informed that instructions had been passed to all power companies to avoid unscheduled power shedding.