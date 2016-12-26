Dar takes notice of alleged fraud in NBP

Islamabad

Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday took serious notice of the news item (also highlighted by a senior anchor in his recent program) regarding a fraud in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) amounting to more than a billion rupees.

According to the news item the fraud had been committed in connivance with the senior bank officials, the most prominent amongst whom is an Assistant vice president of the Bank, a statement of finance ministry said.

The Finance Minister, after taking a serious notice of the news highlighted by the media, has tasked the Governor State Bank of Pakistan to investigate the matter and also send a report to the Finance Ministry within three days, so that the matter may further be proceeded in accordance with the rules.—APP