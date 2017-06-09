Dar satisfied over pace of implementation of Pak-ADB projects

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Thursday, expressed satisfaction over the pace of project implementation and emphasized efforts to keep up momentum of Pak-ADB cooperation in different spheres.

In a meeting with Country Director, Asian Development Bank, Xiaohong Yang here Finance Minister assured Ms Xiaohong of all possible support in her efforts for furtherance of Pak-ADB cooperation. The Minister on the occasion also accepted her invitation to the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ADB in Islamabad in July 2017.

During the meeting, ADB’s current portfolio was discussed. Finance Minister appreciated that ADB’s portfolio in Pakistan has been increasing for the last three years and was likely to grow further in coming years.

The Country Director ADB appreciated Finance Minister’s effective participation as head of Pakistan’s delegation in the annual meetings of the ADB in May this year. Finance Minister conveyed his regards for the President ADB Takehiko Nakao. Senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions attended the meeting.