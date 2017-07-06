Dar: Rupee’s sudden plunge ‘artificial’

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Taking serious notice of the spike in intaerbank rates for the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that the rise of the US dollar against the rupee was “artificial”.

The rupee’s sudden devaluation on Wednesday was the currency’s ‘biggest drop’ in nine years.

During an emergency meeting of officials from the Finance Division, Dar took notice and expressed deep concern and disappointment at the ‘fact’ that the “current political situation was being exploited by certain individuals, banks and entities”.

He was of the view that manipulation was behind the “artificial” rise of the interbank US dollar versus Pakistani rupee exchange rate, which had negatively affected the country’s foreign exchange markets.

Dar said responsible persons and entities “would be identified and appropriate action would be taken against them in the national interest”.

Pakistan’s rupee plunged the most in nine years, after the central bank was said to have devalued the currency as South Asia’s second largest economy showed signs of stress ahead of elections next year.

The rupee fell 3.1 per cent to 108.1 against the dollar at 2:29 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the lowest level since December 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The move was a “long overdue” devaluation, Karachi-based Topline Securities said in a research note.

International Monetary Fund last year pointed out that the currency, which operates under a managed float regime, was overvalued by as much as 20 per cent and was negatively impacting its exports.

The move may help the nation curb a rising deficit and boost falling exports as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif looks to contest national elections next year. The nation’s trade gap has increased about 60 per cent to $3.5 billion in May compared with same period last year.