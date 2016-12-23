Dar reviews WB’s proposed dev policy credit for growth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday reviewed the World Bank’s proposed Development Policy Credit for growth.

According to a finance ministry statement issued here, he reviewed various reforms initiatives being undertaken by the government and implementation status of various projects being executed with World Bank’s assistance in a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank (WB) led by Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of project implementation and appreciated the cooperation offered by the World Bank team to Pakistan in its various development projects. Both sides agreed to speed up the reforms process which would bring economic efficiency and transparency in the system.

The Country Director World Bank appreciated the reforms introduced in various sectors by the current government. The meeting was attended by Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of finance ministry and the World Bank.