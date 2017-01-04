Dar reviews Privatization matters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, reviewed matters related to Privatization. Chairing a meeting here, the Finance Minister emphasized that the Privatization Commission should undertake all necessary efforts to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner in accordance with processes defined in the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000. He urged the Privatization Commission to ensure that privatization transactions are conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner. He said that the privatization program is a major component of the present government’s home-grown structural reforms agenda.

Earlier, Chairman Privatization Commission Mohammad Zubair briefed the Minister on the privatization program approved by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP).