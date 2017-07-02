Dar reviews matters related to FBR, tax collection

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Finance on matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting. The Finance Minister was updated on the latest status of the collection of tax revenue. He was informed that the final revenue figures were being compiled, and a final position would emerge in the next few days. The Finance Minister instructed the FBR officials to expedite the process and ensure that all the amounts deposited up to 30th June 2017 are duly accounted for. The Finance Minister congratulated the outgoing Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Irshad on the completion of his tenure. He also presented him with a memento as a token of the appreciation of his services. The Minister expressed his best wishes to Dr. Irshad for his future endeavours.