Dar most experienced int’l umpire

Karachi

Bringing another honour to Pakistan cricket, Aleem Dar on Monday became the most experienced umpire, beating the tally of South African Rudi Koertzen.

48-year-old Dar has officiated 332 matches while Koertzen —who retired in 2010 —had performed umpiring duties in 331 matches.

Pakistani umpire surpassed Koertzen’s record during the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

Dar has officiated in 109 Test matches, only West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor (128) has officiated more Tests.

In August 2010, he was honoured by the government of Pakistan with Pride of Performance award.—APP