Dar for judicious, transparent utilization of foreign funding

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, emphasized judicious and transparent utilization of foreign funding for development projects.

He said that speedy implementation of foreign funded development projects would facilitate achievement of Government’s objective of inclusive high growth besides bringing about progress and economic well being for the people of the country.

While chairing a high level meeting to review progress on foreign funded projects, Finance Minister stressed expeditious resolution of issues that hindered realizing any project.

Secretary EAD gave the meeting an update on different ongoing and planned projects with financing from Asian Development Bank, DFID, World Bank, AIIB, and other multilateral and bilateral development partners. Secretary EAD also gave a briefing on the Pak-German government to government negotiations on economic cooperation being held in the EAD.

The Finance Minister also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Golden Jubilee 50thannual meetings of the Asian Development Bank scheduled to be held at Yokohama, Japan from 4-7 May 2017.

The ADB Board of Governors, it may be added, holds an annual meeting to discuss developments in Asia and the Pacific as well as institutional matters. Senior officials of the EAD and Finance Division attended the meeting.