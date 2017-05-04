Dar in Japan to attend 50th ADB meeting

Observer Report

Yokohama

Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Japan on a six-day visit, primarily to participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be held at Yokohama starting from today (Thursday).

Operating under the theme of “Building Together the Prosperity of Asia”, this year’s Annual Meeting will focus on the region’s growing need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development. Over 5,000 delegates, including from North America and Europe are expected to attend the meeting.

Finance Minister is attending the meeting in the capacity of Vice Chair of the ADB Board of Governors. The Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors is an opportunity to provide guidance on ADB administrative, financial, and operational directions.

The meetings provide opportunities for member governments to interact with ADB staff, non-government organizations (NGOs), media, and representatives of observer countries, international organizations, academe and the private sector. ADB’s annual meetings have become a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.

Finance and development ministers, central bank governors, other senior government officials, business executives, journalists, academics, and representatives from civil society, development organizations, and youth from the Asia and Pacific region started arriving today at Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan for the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Board of Governors.

The Board will hold meetings to discuss developments in Asia and Pacific as well as international matters.

The annual meeting will further focus on the region’s growing need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

The Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on the margins of the ADB conference will also attend the meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers besides having interaction with Presidents of ADB, JICA & AIIB and Chairman JETRO to discuss matters of regional and bilateral co-operation.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division is accompanying the Finance Minister. On his arrival, senior Japanese and Pakistan Embassy officials welcomed the Finance Minister.

Key sessions will discuss salient issues central to development including rising inequality, macroeconomic stability, progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, and financial inclusion. The Annual Meeting will highlight the role of the private sector in supporting development programs in Asia and the Pacific through seminars focused on public-private partnerships and co-financing.

Host country, Japan, will hold several events including discussions on lessons from the Asian financial crisis 20 years later, and a youth event focused on reducing poverty and fostering inclusive economic growth.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration.

Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 members—48 from the region. In 2016, ADB assistance totaled $31.7 billion, including $14 billion in co-financing.