Dar hockey academy to play against Faisalabad

Lahore

Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery, Dar Hockey Academy will play a three match series against Government High School Gatti, Faisalabad.

The matches are scheduled from January 20-22 here at the National Hockey Stadium, said patron of the academy, former hockey Olympian Taqueer Dar while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said Government High School Gatti has a rich tradition of hockey.

Its hockey team is regarded the strongest school side in the Faisalabad district.

They have been winning the district inter school championships almost every year during the last decade.

The school also takes pride in its players who went on to win international colours including Olympian Adnan Maqsood.

“Since, a number of Dar Academy boys are currently engaged in the national under 18 camp, quite a few raw youngsters of the academy would be figuring in these matches”, he added.—APP