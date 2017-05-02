Dar for formulation of budget 2017-18 to achieve govt objective

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Monday, emphasized formulation of budget to attain Government’s objective of achieving sustainable and inclusive high growth which would enhance employment opportunities in the country.

While chairing a meeting here to review preparations for the upcoming budget 2017-18, he expressed appreciation over the state of budget preparations, emphasizing continued coordination among all departments engaged in formulating the budget 2017-18.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting being held in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan from 4-7 May 2017.

Secretary Finance gave the meeting an update on the preparations, giving details of interaction with different stakeholders for seeking inputs and proposals for the budget.

He said in accordance with instructions given by the Finance Minister, these inputs are being considered keeping in view available fiscal space and feasibility of the proposals.