Dar for faster reconciliation of revenues, expenditures

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday encouraged concerned quarters to find solutions for faster reconciliation of revenues and expenditures between Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The minister stated this while chairing a meeting to review the coordination arrangements between the Ministry of Finance, SBP and FBR. He said that efforts should be made to achieve further efficiencies with regard to implementation of other policy directives within the three organizations.

Appreciating the measures taken by these organizations, the minister said that effective inter-organizational coordination was essential for smooth functioning of the government. He said that smooth working between Ministry of Finance, SBP and FBR had been an important factor in achieving the economic objectives and the whole country was benefitting from the dividends.

Among others, Governor SBP, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, Finance Secretary and Officiating Chairman FBR participated in the meeting and apprised the Finance Minister of various measures taken by the respective organizations to ensure seamless coordination amongst the three organizations. They also briefed the Minister on the mechanisms put in place for reconciliation of financial flows between the three organizations. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of SBP and Ministry of Finance.