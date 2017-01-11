Dar for expediting work on business reforms

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed to concerned authorities to expedite implementation of business reforms and ensure effective coordination with all concerned government agencies. Ishaq Dar was chairing a meeting here regarding improving Pakistan’s investment climate and exports.

Deliberations on a package to enhance the country’s exports were carried out during the meeting. The finance minister appreciated the extensive work already undertaken to develop a comprehensive strategy for this purpose. Dar said that the government was now focused on undertaking all necessary measures to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

He stated that it was the strong resolve of the government to make Pakistan an even more business friendly country and help entrepreneurs in setting up and expanding business. He expressed confidence that the government’s measures will enable the country to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive export-led growth.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman Board of Investment, Miftah Ismail, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, Finance Secretary, Chairman FBR Nisar Muhammad Khan and other senior officers of the Ministry of Finance.