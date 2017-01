Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has submitted a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan in the Supreme Court. Dar has requested court to take action against Imran Khan. Dar has filed petition through his counsel. The petition states that Imran Khan is leveling false allegations at Dar. “The higher courts have dismissed all charges,” it says. “Even Imran Khan knows that the allegation he is hurling at me are false,” it adds. —SABAH