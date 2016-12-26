Dar directs FBR to facilitate voluntary tax payers/filers

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for measures to facilitate the voluntary tax payers/ filers. He also directed that there should be a clear distinction between filers and non-filers.

The Finance Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Finance Division on Sunday to review the measures taken by FBR on increasing the direct collection of taxes.

Chairman FBR, Nisar Mohammad Khan, briefed the Minister on the different models adopted by the countries around the world to increase the direct collection of taxes.

The Finance Minister was presented different models to mobilize revenue generation by Chairman FBR and his team along with the necessary framework.

The Finance Minister directed Chairman FBR to prepare a comprehensive plan that may be implemented through the next Finance Bill.

The FBR will present their firmed up proposals in the next meeting which will be held soon.

Senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.—INP