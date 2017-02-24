Dar: Defence needs to be met on priority basis

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Friday, appreciated the role played by the Air Force, in conjunction with the Army, in the operation Zarb-e-Azb. Entire nation is determined to get rid of the menace of terrorism and wholeheartedly backed the armed forces in the effort.

Speaking in a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman held a meeting at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Finance Minister said that the force development needs of the armed forces would continue to be met on priority.

The meeting discussed the on-going development projects of Pakistan Air Force. The future development needs and the consequent financial requirements also came under discussion.