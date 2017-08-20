Dar condoles Amir Ajmal’s death

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Col (retd) Aamir Ajmal, brother of Secretary Finance, Shahid Mahmood. Col (retd) Ajmal, 51, passed away in Qatar on August 17, where he had been serving for some time, says a statement here on Saturday. He is survived by his widow and four children. His funeral rites were performed in Faisalabad on arrival of his body from Qatar, the other day. In a message to Secretary Finance, Shahid Mahmood, the Finance Minister said that losing a dear one in the family is the most poignant time in one’s life.—APP