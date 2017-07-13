Dar for completion of construction work on Kohsar Block by end of current month

Muhammad Arshad

The Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, urged Ministry of Housing and Works and PWD to complete all remaining works of Kohsar Block (New Pak Secretariat) by the end of the current month.

He said that operationalization of Kohsar Block will enable accommodation of various government ministries and departments under one roof, which will improve facilitation of the general public.

Chairing a meeting here at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday to review the progress of operationalization of Kohsar Block, Finance Minister said that space allocation of the Block should be done soon in order to decide on various requests for allotment of offices from different ministries and departments.

He said that priority in space allocation would be accorded to ministries and departments, which are paying high amounts as rent, so that maximum saving of exchequer could be made.

The Minister also urged officials of Finance Division and Planning, Development & Reform Division to extend maximum facilitation for completion of all necessary works.

Earlier, Secretary, Housing and Works, and DG PWD briefed the Finance Minister on the progress of the project and informed that majority of the construction work had been completed.