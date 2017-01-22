Dar assures support for AJK development

Islamabad

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the Federal Government would continue to extend full support and cooperation to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government for the socio-economic development of the area, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who called on him here. Matters relating to development projects and overall financial situation in the AJK was discussed during the meeting. Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the Finance Minister of the development priorities and plans of the AJK Government.—APP